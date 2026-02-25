TVS patents design of Tangent RR Concept in India

Advertisement

TVS Motor India has patented the design of the Tangent RR Concept, whose prototype was first showcased at the EICMA trade show in Milan, Italy. TVS Motor Company has patented the design of the Tangent RR Concept in India.

The Tangent RR Concept shows a modern middleweight supersport outlook with a full-faired supersport silhouette with layered body panels and sharp creases. It also includes noticeable aerodynamic elements. At the front, the Concept features a low-set LED headlamp integrated neatly into the fairing. The headlamp is flanked by large air ducts.

The side profile is equally dramatic with deep cuts and sculpted surfaces. Meanwhile the tail section is slim and upswept. It features a split-seat setup and a high-mounted tail giving it a race-bike look.

The patent images also indicate a premium hardware package including a twin-spar frame, likely aluminium, paired with an inverted front fork and a rear monoshock. Braking duties seem to be handled by petal discs at both ends, along with a radial-mounted front calliper.

Other highlights include clip-on handlebars with a steering damper, a round TFT colour display, twin front discs, and what looks like a lightweight aluminium swingarm.

While the Tangent RR remains a concept and there’s no word on its powertrain yet, it could eventually form the basis for the next-generation TVS Apache RR 450. This model is expected to share its platform with the upcoming BMW F 450 GS, making the Tangent RR an interesting preview of what’s to come.