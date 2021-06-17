TVS Motor launches its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric at Rs 1.15L

Chennai: Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its electric scooter here.

In a statement the company said it has launched its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric, an urban scooter powered by an advanced electric drivetrain at a price of Rs 115,218.

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor and has a maximum speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms with a full charge.

During this fiscal, the company has sold 307 units of TVS iQube Electric rolling out 808 units as per the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The company had launched the scooter in Bengaluru and Delhi.