TVS Jupiter 125cc launched in India, Offers exciting features, great looks in a budget price

TVS Motor Company has launched the much anticipated Jupiter 125 scooter in India today. The two-wheeler manufacturer had earlier announced about the upcoming launch through a short teaser video. The TVS Jupiter 125 looks more masculine than it 110 cc sibling and offers additional features.

The new TVS Jupiter 125 strengthens the 125cc segment of TVS in India and will rival the Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and Suzuki Access 125.

The visible enhancement on the Jupiter 125 is LED headlamps, elegant tail-lamps along with sharp indicators. The 3D emblem of the Jupiter 125 at the rear side enhances the look of the scooter.

Some key features of the scooter include largest storage space under the seat (33 litres), biggest seat in the segment, mobile charger at the front, external fuel filler, semi-digital console etc. The availability of disc brakes on the scooter adds to its functionality.

In terms of power, the TVS Jupiter is powered by 124.8 cc, 4-stroke, air cooled engine. The engine churns out 6kW peak power at 6500 rpm while the maximum torque is 10.5 Nm at 4500 rpm.

In terms of price the Jupiter costs Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the basic model while the top model costs Rs 81,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The initial models get drum brakes while the top models get disc brakes. The Jupiter 125 will be available in four exciting colours of Dawn Orange, Indiblue, Pristine White and Titanium Grey.

Recently, TVS has launched Raider 125 motorcycle in India. TVS Raider 125 is offered in two variants in India- the drum brake variant and the disc brake variant. While the drum brake variant costs Rs 77,500, the disc brake variant costs Rs 85,469. Some prominent features of the bike include a muscular tank, split-seat set up, sharp led design etc.

The motorcycle is powered by 124.8cc, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled engine. While the peak torque of the engine is 11.2Nm at 6,000rpm, the maximum power of the engine is 11.4hp at 7500rpm. The Fi (fuel injected) engine gets a five-speed gearbox and offers a fuel efficiency of 67kmpl. Keeping in mind about the rising fuel prices the Raider offers a good combination of mileage and style for a commuter bike.