TVS iQube electric scooter extends its availability in India, gets launched in Pune

Taking a step further in manufacturing electric vehicles, two wheeler manufacturing company TVS has launched iQube electric scooter in Pune at a price of Rs 1, 10,898. With this launch, the TVS iQube is now available in four cities of India. Earlier availability of TVS iQube was limited to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai,

The iQube scooter is powered by a 4.4kW electric motor and is capable of producing 140Nm of torque. The electric motor is in turn powered by a 2.25kWh battery pack, which uses a 5A socket as standard. A fully charged battery can offer a range up to 75 km, while the maximum speed of the vehicle is 78kmph.

The important features offered in the electric scooter include a TFT screen that can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth. The bike also gets full-LED light at the front, parking assist along with different riding modes.

In India, the iQube electric scooter gets an even match from Bajaj’s Chetak and the Ather 450X. In order to extent the availability of TVS iQube electric scooters across the country, TVS had earlier announced that the iQube scooters will be available in 20 new cities.