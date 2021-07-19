TVS Creon electric scooter likely to launch in India next year

TVS Motor Company is planning to launch more than half a dozen electric vehicles across different segments in the next two years. The two-wheeler manufacturer has also added that it will launch its second electric scooter in the country soon.

So we expect the company to launch the TVS Creon elective scooter in India next year. The TVS Creon concept was first displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

The TVS Creon concept attracted many people’s eyes in the Expo for its innovative design and technology and people have been waiting for a road-going version of the EV for a long time now. It is likely to be arrive with advanced connected features in 2022.

TVS Creon Electric Scooter features

The TVS Creon concept used Li-ion batteries, which can produce up to 12 kW power. The Creon is claimed to reach zero to 96 mph in just 5.1 seconds.

The concept EV had a mileage of 80 km on a single charge. It can be charged upto 80 per cent in just an hour with a fast charger. However, the specification may not be available in the production scooter.

The upcoming Electric Scooter is expected to be more expensive than the currently running EV iQube.

The iQube electric scooter in currently available in the domestic market and it rivals Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X and the upcoming Ola e-scooter could be tough competitor after its launch.

The TVS is reportedly working on a range of electric two-wheelers and the company might includes e-motorcycles. The company had set up a new vertical dedicated to electric vehicles and announced that it will invest ₹1,000 crore on the development of EVs.

The upcoming series of electric two-wheelers will have battery that ranges between 5 kW and 25 kW and it will be manufactured at the Hosur plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.