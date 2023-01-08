True or False: Writing any thing on currency notes makes them invalid

Most of us have come across currency notes that have something written on them. Many people write phone numbers while others write their names on currency notes. While this practice seems to be completely ridiculous or unjustified, some people enjoy it. Ultimately these notes with scribbles are passed from one person to another and sometimes this causes inconvenience. While many people think that a note with scribbles is invalid, the fact is that it is completely false. Recently government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check, has clarified the matter after a fake claim was circulated on social media.

PIB Fact Check through its official Twitter handle has mentioned that writing anything on the banknote does not make it invalid. It has also been clarified that the bank notes with scribbling continue to be legal tender.

The fact-checking handle of the government has also tweeted, “Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life”.

Does writing anything on the bank note make it invalid❓#PIBFactCheck ✔️ NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender ✔️Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life pic.twitter.com/V8Lwk9TN8C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 8, 2023

The Reserve Bank of India had issued a Master Circular for the exchange of notes and coins dated July 01, 2020.

According to the circular, all branches of banks in all parts of the country are mandated to provide the following customer services, more actively and vigorously to the members of public.

(i) Issuing fresh/good quality notes and coins of all denominations on demand,

(ii) Exchanging soiled / mutilated / defective notes

(iii) Accepting coins and notes either for transactions or exchange.

It will be preferable to accept coins, particularly, in the denominations of ₹ 1 and 2, by weighment. However, accepting coins packed in sachets of 100 each would perhaps be more convenient for the cashiers as well as the customers.

(b) All branches should provide the above facilities to members of public without any discrimination on all working days.

(c) The availability of the above-mentioned facilities at the bank branches should be given wide publicity for information of the public at large.

(d) None of the bank branches should refuse to accept small denomination notes and / or coins tendered at their counters. All coins in the denomination of 50 paise, ₹ 1/-, 2/-, 5/-, 10/- and 20/- of various sizes, theme and design issued from time to time by the Government of India continue to be legal tender.