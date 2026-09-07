TRL Krosaki-RPEL JV to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Odisha Plant

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Odisha is set to add a large silica ramming mass manufacturing facility as TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd and Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (RPEL) join hands to build a 350,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) plant in the state.

The project will involve an initial investment of approximately Rs 100 crore, according to RPEL’s latest announcement. The facility is part of the companies’ broader plan to combine Odisha’s quartzite resources with RPEL’s manufacturing technology and market network.

As reported by Business Standard, The companies formalised their partnership by signing a Joint Venture Agreement in Kolkata on Saturday. The venture will manufacture and market silica ramming mass, a refractory material widely used in industrial applications, particularly induction furnaces involved in metal melting.

For TRL Krosaki, the arrangement creates a route to move further up the value chain by converting mineral resources into a higher-value industrial product. The company has extensive quartzite resources in Odisha and brings its regional presence and refractory expertise to the partnership.

RPEL, meanwhile, will contribute its patented manufacturing technology, technical capabilities, research and development expertise, established customer base and distribution network. Its reach extends across India as well as international markets.

The project also fits into RPEL’s strategy of developing a multi-location manufacturing platform. The company expects the Odisha facility to strengthen its presence in eastern India and bring production closer to key consumption centres, helping create a more efficient supply network.

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RPEL already has an aggregate group manufacturing capacity of 534,000 MTPA. Its market presence covers 26 states in India and more than 40 countries, giving the proposed Odisha venture an established commercial base as it expands production and market reach.

The partnership also gives RPEL access to TRL Krosaki’s mineral resource base. At the same time, TRL Krosaki will gain from RPEL’s specialised manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technology and domestic and overseas customer network.

Prasant Kumar Naik, managing director of TRL Krosaki Refractories, described the venture as an important strategic step for the company. He said the partnership supports its objective of making better use of available resources while opening new avenues for growth and shareholder value.

Naik also pointed to the potential impact beyond the companies themselves. The proposed manufacturing unit is expected to support industrial activity in Jharsuguda and surrounding areas by creating local employment, supporting enterprises in the region and contributing to longer-term economic development.

RPEL chairman Sanjay Kabra said the collaboration would bring together TRL Krosaki’s mineral resources with RPEL’s manufacturing expertise and proprietary technology. He added that the partnership would improve the company’s ability to serve customers in India and international markets while providing a base for future expansion.

The venture will be located in Odisha, adding to the state’s push towards mineral-based industries that involve greater value addition rather than relying solely on raw-material extraction and supply.