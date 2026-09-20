Triumph Tracker 400 receives price cut of Rs 7,000 ahead of festive season

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Triumph has cut down the prices of the Triumph Tracker 400 to attract more customers during this festive season in India. With the fresh price cut, the Triumph Tracker 400 has become cheaper by up to Rs 7,000 in the country. Now, the Triumph motorcycle has a starting price of Rs 2.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

Back in July, the brand had announced a price hike of Rs. 3,000 over for the motorcycle’s introductory price. Now, the motorcycle has now become Rs. 7,000 cheaper.

Reports suggested that this will be a limited-period price. The brand might be aiming to boost the sales of the bike during the festive season with this offer. However, once the festive fervour goes down, the company might increase the cost of the bike.

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The modern-retro urban motorcycle is still powered by a 349cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces 39.5bhp and 32Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

It comes with an array of features including an analogue-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS.

The Tracker 400 features a flat-tracker-like styling and the same suspension setup and wheel travel as the Thruxton 400. However, it sports an dual-purpose tyresand have a set of rear-set footpegs and a lower handlebar.