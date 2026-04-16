Triumph Bonneville 400 spotted testing in India

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Triumph is expected to launch the all new Bonneville 400 in India soon. And the frequent sight of the retro classic bike testing in the Indian roads has solidified this belief.

Ahead of it’s launch, the upcoming Triumph Bonneville 400 has once again been spied testing in the country. Earlier, the bike was seen in a camouflaged look.

The recent spy images of the test mule of the Bonneville 400 has revealed some key features and design details of the retro classic motorcycle.

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The test mule was seen with a new chassis and a swingarm. EArlier, it was seen with a chrome detailing for its engine crank case, rear grab rails, and the exhaust.

The India-spec bike will likely be offered with a 349cc, liquid-cooled engine. However, it is likely to be offered in a different state of tune to suit the motorcycle’s modern-retro character. Triumph has maintained its heritage with the Bonneville 400 by offering traditional cycle parts such as telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers, and wire-spoke wheels.

As we revealed in our exclusive story, the upcoming Triumph Bonneville 400 is expected to be launched in India around September-October 2026.