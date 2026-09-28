TRAI’s new 2026 rules mandates telecom operators to offer 30-Day prepaid recharge option

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Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a new consumer protection framework rules that will greatly benefit the prepaid mobile users. The users will now get more recharge options including voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), and plans valid for 30 days or less. They also provide for a plan that can renew on the same date every month.

Under TRAI’s new 2026 rules, the telecom operators are required to offer voice and SMS options with shorter validity and to extend the current 27-28-day plan to 30 days. This change will reduce the number of monthly charges from 13 to 12 per year.

BJP MP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha brought attention to these changes. The MP has earlier raised concerns in Parliament regarding the 28-day validity offered on several monthly prepaid plans and the lack of voice-only options for consumers who do not require mobile data. He had pointed to the 28-day validity of many monthly plans and sought the introduction of 30-day validity options.

Now, with the new rules, the prepaid users don’t have to recharge 13 times a year when a year has 12 months.

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TRAI notified the Telecom Consumers Protection (13th Amendment) Regulations, 2026 on September 22. Under the amended framework, telecom service providers will have to expand the availability of voice-and-SMS-only STVs.These will include options with a validity of 30 days or less. The framework also provides for a voucher that can renew on the same date each month.

Another change relates to shorter-duration plans. Where bundled plans are offered for shorter validity periods, telecom service providers will also have to provide corresponding voice-and-SMS-only vouchers.

The tariff for these vouchers will have to be reduced appropriately.The new regulations follow a consultation process in which 1,132 responses were received from stakeholders.