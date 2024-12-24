TRAI mandates telcos to offer separate plan for voice calls and SMS

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday has issued the Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations 2024. According to the amended tariff rules, the telecom operators will now have to offer a separate plan for voice calls and SMS for customers not using data.

“…the service provider shall offer at least one Special Tariff Voucher exclusively for Voice and SMS with validity period not exceeding three hundred and sixty-five days,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in the Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024.

This is expected to benefit around 150 million 2G users in the country and those who have two SIM cards. Generally the dual SIM card users keep one exclusively for voice calls and SMS. Currently, the recharge packs for 2G users include data benefits that are of no use to them and they also have to pay more because of this. However, the new rules will let users pay only for the services that they want to use.

Similarly, TRAI has also mandated telcos to increase the validity of Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) from 90 days to 365 days to benefit consumers. STV plans are specially designed by the telcos and are cheaper than regular plans and offer varied benefits. The regulator removed the cap of 90 days on special recharge coupons and extended it to up to 365 days.

“It is also observed that mandating Voice and SMS only STV will provide an option to subscribers who do not require data, and this in any way will not reverse the government initiative of data inclusion as service providers are at liberty to offer bundled offers and data only vouchers,” the note said.

The final amendment was done as per the feedback of several senior citizens, families.

The regulator has also allowed telecom operators to issue recharge vouchers of any value, but they should also issue a recharge coupon of at least Rs 10. Earlier, the rule allowed telecom operators to issue top-up vouchers in denomination of Rs 10 and multiples of 10.

