Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor price increased in India

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Japanese automobile brand Toyota has revised the prices of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. This is the latest Toyota model to receiver a price hike this month. Toyota recently hiked the price of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Hilux.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is the company’s most affordable model on sale in India has become costlier by up to Rs. 24,000. The price increase depends on the models of the Taisor.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered in two variants-Petrol, and turbo petrol. The price rise has hiked the cost of the top-spec V 1.0 turbo-petrol AT and V 1.0 turbo-petrol AT dual-tone variants of the Taisor to become dearer by Rs. 24,000 each. Meanwhile, the G 1.0 turbo-petrol AT has now become costlier by Rs. 22,000 over the outgoing price list. And the V 1.0 turbo-petrol MT, V 1.0 turbo-petrol MT dual-tone, and G 1.0 turbo-petrol MT variants of the Toyota Taisor have received a upward price revision of Rs. 20,000.

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The prices for all other variants remain unchanged.

Notably, the prices of the model continue to start at Rs. 7.25 lakh, while the top-end model now carries a price tag of Rs. 12.63 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Toyota has revised the prices for other models too, including the Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and the Fortuner Legender.