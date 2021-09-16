Toyota unveils RAV4 Adventure variant, Check the specifications here

Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota has unveiled new variant for RAV4 SUV. The company has introduced RAV4 Adventure edition of its popular SUV. The new SUV is rugged in its look and is targeted at the adventure enthusiasts who want to explore the outdoors.

The Toyota RAV4 Adventure gets new design in the form of a new black front grille, new fog lamps, black surrounds and silver under body protection. The allow wheels offered on the SUV are 19 inches and are matte grey in colour. The projector type LED headlights offer enhanced visibility while LED front foglamps are very functional.

In terms of body colour, the RAV4 Adventure will be offered with a dual-tone paintwork option. According to Toyota, this model gives a tribute to Classic FJ40 Land Cruiser’s signature light roof. While the body of the SUV is in Urban Khaki colour, the roof, front pillars and rear spoiler is coloured in grey.

Some of the internal upgrades in the SUV include power adjustment for the front passenger seat, USB-C ports and window control switches which are illuminated. The car upholstery is black synthetic leather along with orange stitching. The seats are quilted and cushioned for extra comfort.

In terms of engine, the new Toyota RAV4 Adventure is powered by hybrid electric powertrain which is also offered in RAV4. The hybrid electric powertrain combines of a 2.5-litre petrol engine which works in coordination with the electric motor at the rear.

The SUV generates a combined power of 222hp and is offered in All-Wheel Drive. The RAV4 Adventure edition is capable of towing a load of up to 1650kg. The RAV4 Adventure edition is launched in Europe and is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022. However, Toyota has not highlighted on the launch of RAV4 Adventure in India. On the other hand the company is perhaps planning to launch Toyota RAV4 SUV in India as it was spotted in the country earlier this year.