Toyota to raise price of Innova Crysta, effective from August 1

By IANS
innova crysta price increase
Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor will raise the price of its flagship model, Innova Crysta.

Accordingly, the price will be raised by up to 2 per cent, effective August 1, 2021. The company cited rising input costs as the key factor behind the price hike.

 

“This increase is necessitated to partially offset the substantial increase in input costs,” the company said in a statement.

“The price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers,” it added.

