Toyota to launch 4 new 7-seater models in India

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Toyota Kirloskar Motor is planning to launch half a dozen of new products in the Indian market including the next-gen Fortuner, 7-seater Hyryder, updated Innova Hycross, Toyota Electric MPV, Land Crusier FJ and Corolla Cross. The company is planning to roll out the products to the market in the next 3-4 years.

Among these products four of them is said to be three-row seating configuration. Check more details below:

This means, Toyota will soon have four 7 seater models with three-row seating configuration making them suitable options for larger Indian families.

Upcoming Toyota 7-seater family cars

`1. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder

Toyota is expected to introduce a 7-seater version of the Toyota Hyryder SUV. The company has reportedly started testing the car in the country, so, it is expected to arrive earlier than the others. The 7-seater Toyota Hyryder will have similar features as it’s 5-seater sibling. It could carry over the platform, powertrain, features and components of the 5-seater Hyryder.

However, it will have a longer length, and more cabin space to accommodate an additional row of seats.

Toyota might offer it in 1.5L mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options.

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New-Gen Toyota Fortuner

Reports have indicated that Toyota has started working on the next-Generation of Fortuner model and has codenamed it 582D. This will be third-generation version of the popular model. The company is expected to bring an revised design and add advanced features to the third-generation Toyota Fortune, similar to the new Hilux. The feature expected in the 7-seater SUV are a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a full digital driver’s display along with ventilated and powered front seats, wireless phone charging, a sunroof, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.

The new-gen Toyota Fortuner is expected to feature the same 2.7L NA petrol and 2.8L diesel engines, powering the current generation.

2027 Toyota Innova Hycross

According to reports, the 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross lineup will likely have a lower-spec hybrid variant. The company might be aiming to attarct fleet buyers with this model. Only minimal changes are expected.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the popular Innova Crysta MPV will be discontinued in 2027 due to the stricter CAFÉ 2 norms.

Toyota Electric MPV

Codenamed YMC, the upcoming Toyota electric MPV is expected to arrive in 2027 or 2028. While its underpinning, powertrain and features will be exactly similar to the Maruti YMC, its design and styling will be slightly different to maintain brand identity.

Also Read: MG Majestor confirmed to launch in India on April 20