Toyota recalls 11,529 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recalled 11,529 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUVs in India. The company has issued a proactive and voluntary recall for select units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. The campaign covers 11,529 SUVs manufactured between 9th December, 2024 and 29th April, 2025.

The recall has been initiated to inspect and replace the Combination Meter (instrument cluster), which may be faulty in some units. Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki also issued a similar recall, affecting 39,506 units, to fix a faulty fuel gauge meter.

Dealer representatives will directly contact affected owners to schedule inspections and carry out the replacement, if required. The brand says it aims to complete the process quickly and conveniently to ensure complete peace of mind for customers.

Toyota also encourages owners who may have questions about the campaign to connect with their nearest dealership or reach out to its Customer Assistance Centre on the toll-free number 1800-309-0001.