Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices from Jan 1

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the company will raise the prices of its models.

Accordingly, the price realignment will take effect from January 1, 2022.

“The price realignment is necessitated on the back of a sustained increase in input costs including raw materials,” the company said in a statement.

“All efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase has a minimum effect on our esteemed customers.”

Several other companies have also said that they will raise prices effective January 1, 2022.