Toyota Hilux price in India hikes by up to Rs 62,700

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Japanese automobile brand Toyota has revised the prices of several of it’s models including the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Hilux, Innova Crysta, and other models too. The updated Hilux will now cost more to buy in India.

Toyota Hilux price hike

With the recent price hike, the Toyota Hilux have become costlier by up to Rs 62,700. The Toyota Hilux s offered in three variants, which are STD, High Diesel MT and High Diesel AT variants.

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Variant wise, the base STD varian has become costlier by Rs 49,600 over the outgoing price while both the High Diesel MT and High Diesel AT variants have received a price hike of Rs 62,700 each.

Meanwhile, the Black Edition Diesel AT variant remains unaffected by the price revision as it’s cost remains the same as before. It continues to be available with a price tag of Rs. 35.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the price hike, the pick-up truck from Toyota is now priced between Rs. 28.52 lakh and Rs. 36 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).