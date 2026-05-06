Toyota hikes prices of Fortuner SUV in India by up to Rs 87,000

Advertisement

Toyota has hiked the prices of the Fortuner SUV across the entire range by up to Rs. 87,000 in India. This means the price revision will be applied to the entire range from this month that is May.

Toyota offers the Fortuner in two options of 4×2 (2WD) and 4×4 (AWD) drivetrains. The SUV comes in petrol and diesel powertrain options as well.

Price revision of Toyota Fortuner 4×2 (2WD) trim

With the price hike, the 2.7-litre petrol 2WD AT version of the Fortuner have become costlier by Rs 60,000. The 2.8-litre diesel 2WD MT, and Platinum White Pearl editions, have also received the same amount of price increase of Rs 60,000.

Meanwhile, the 2.8-litre 2WD diesel AT and its Platinum White Pearl editions have received a hike of Rs 65,000.

Advertisement

Price revision of Toyota Fortuner 4×4 (AWD) trim

The SUV’s 2.8 diesel 4WD MT iterations has become more expensive with a hike of Rs 67,000, while the mild-hybrid diesel variants have received an upward revision of Rs 75,000. The range-topping GR-S 4WD AT has gotten the highest hike of Rs 87,000. With this revision, the ex-showroom prices of this SUV now range between Rs 34.76-50.46 lakh.

Coming to the Fortuner Legender, prices of this model have been hiked by up to Rs. 83,000. The 4×2 2WD diesel auto has witnessed an upward revision of Rs 75,000, while its MT version has been hiked by Rs 78,000. This brings the ex-showroom prices to Rs 42.92 lakh (AT) and Rs 45.08 lakh (MT).

The 4×4 mild-hybrid diesel has been hiked by Rs 83,000, bringing the new ex-showroom price to Rs 62.86 lakh. The SUV will rival the MG Majestor in its segment, with its prices set to be announced soon.