New Delhi: Toyota’s Etios series and Corolla Altis model will no more be seen at the dealers as the company has stopped production of the models.

In a statement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that the company manufactured the last batch of the Etios series as well as the Corolla Altis at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka last month.

The transition is part of Toyota’s global product strategy to continue to service the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings, it said, but added that it will continue to cater to all Etios series and Corolla Altis customers’ needs through Toyota service outlets across the country.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said: “The month of March, 2020 witnessed the last batch production of the Etios series as well as the Corolla Altis, bringing an end to the iconic journeys both the models have enjoyed in India. A true representation of Toyota’s philosophy of offering quality, durability and reliability, the launch of Etios in India was a significant landmark for us.”

As many as 4,48,500 Etios Series vehicles were sold in the domestic market and 1,31,200 were exported to other markets. Likewise, 1,16,500 Corolla Altis were sold in India.

“As we bid goodbye to these legendary models and embark on a new journey, we promise to keep striving tooffer the best cars and services, creating a technologically-advanced future for our customers keeping in mind their needs and requirements,” Soni said.