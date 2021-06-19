Toyota customers in India can now avail spare parts from home, Door Delivery services introduced

By WCE 4
toyota door delivery service for spare parts
Image credits: toyotabharat

Due to the looming pandemic across India, there are many car owners who face the issue of regular service or change in spare parts. Keeping in mind about the above mentioned problems faced by the customers, Automaker Toyota has introduced ‘Door Delivery’ service in India. The service is an extension of ‘Toyota Parts Connect’ program which was introduced in 2015.

According to the ‘Door Delivery’ service by the company, customers can order spare parts for their vehicle by sitting at their home, through the online portal. Once the customers have placed an order, they can either opt for a door step delivery or can pick up the parts from the nearest dealership.

Related News

Yamaha unveils new Fascino 125 with hybrid technology in…

Yamaha FZ-X retro motorcycle launched in India at starting…

Also read: Fuel Price Rises In Bhubaneswar, Check Petrol And Diesel Rates Here

This service by the auto maker is presently available for the customers in 12 major cities of India. However, it is expected that the service will be expanded to other cities in India as well.

Toyota has also said that the existing ‘Toyota Parts Connect’ program has been extended. Henceforth, the range of products in the program will also include car-car essentials, engine oil, tyres as well as batteries. The ‘Toyota Parts Connect’ is a program which assists customers to check the availability and accessibility of genuine parts for their vehicles.

You might also like
State

Fuel price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check Petrol and Diesel rates here

State

22 Carat and 24 Carat Gold prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check rates here

Business

Yamaha unveils new Fascino 125 with hybrid technology in India

Business

Hyundai Alcazar SUV launched in India with a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.