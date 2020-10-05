Fuel price
Image credits: The Week

Today’s Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar,Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L on Monday.

The diesel price and petrol price remains stable for four consecutive days in Bhubaneswar.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price in different metros:

Petrol price
Image credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in different metros:

Diesel price
Image credits: good returns
