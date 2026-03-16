Today’s Egg Rate in Odisha: Check Latest NECC Wholesale and Retail Prices (March 16)

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Egg prices in Odisha took another dive today, March 16, 2026, deepening a trend that started last week. The main reason? The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has thrown a wrench in India’s export business. Earlier, India used to ship almost 1 crore eggs every day to Gulf countries—think UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain. But with shipping routes shut down over security worries, all those eggs now flood the domestic market instead, especially from the big producers in Andhra Pradesh to states like Odisha.

So, what does that look like for prices? Wholesale rates in places like Balasore and Bhubaneswar crashed to about ₹180 per tray of 30 eggs. It wasn’t long ago—just a couple of weeks—when you’d pay anywhere from ₹210 to ₹240 for that same tray. Retail buyers are seeing a rare break too. Prices are down to roughly ₹7 per egg, compared to ₹8 or ₹9 earlier this month. If you follow the daily numbers, some sources say the NECC rate in Odisha is around ₹4.30 per piece as of today. That’s the market finding its balance, at least for now, after the steep drop reported yesterday.

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But it’s not just the shipping crisis. Market analysts also mention Ramzan fasting season, which shakes up how and where eggs are eaten abroad, cutting international demand even further. Shoppers might be celebrating lower prices and a little relief from food inflation, but poultry farmers aren’t. They’re stuck—feed costs are still high, but they’re forced to sell eggs at almost half the rate because there’s just too much supply.

The government did try helping by upping the price it pays Anganwadi centers—from ₹5 to ₹7 per egg—to make sure kids still get proper nutrition. Still, out in the open market, things are shaky. Traders say prices in Odisha will stay low until exports start up again and the current overflow gets cleared out. Meanwhile, summer is coming, and if the usual production slump happens due to heat, there’s a chance prices could edge back up by late March. For now, though, everyone’s just watching and waiting.