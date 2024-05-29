Tired of international spoof calls: DoT directs telcos to block such calls

It has become quite common to receive spam calls on mobile these days. Various frauds calls are unwanted advertisements which we try to avoid while some are spam in nature. Recently, it is noticed that the Indian users were getting quite a lot international spoof calls and this is quite dangerous. These international calls are type of spam calls and they are targeted to extract information from callers (unknowingly). Keeping these kinds of fraudulent activities in mind, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked telecom operators to block all incoming international spoof calls on Indian mobile numbers.

“DoT and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block such international spoofed calls from reaching any Indian telecom subscriber. Now directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking such incoming international spoofed calls,” said a statement quoted by Business Standard.

“These calls appear to be originating within India but being made by cyber-criminals from abroad by manipulating the CLI. Such international spoofed calls have been misused in recent cases of fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, drugs/narcotics in courier (shipments), impersonation as government and police officials, disconnections of mobile numbers by DoT/Trai officials, etc,” said DoT in a statement.

DoT has also mentioned that the customers who face any fake call issues relating to fraudsters can report about the matter at the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi. For those who are unknown, Sanchar Saathi is a portal where mobile subscribers can know the number of mobile connections issued in their name. They can even get it disconnected if the number is not taken by them or not required by them.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 And Galaxy Ring Battery Details Revealed Via FCC Certification