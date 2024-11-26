This Vodafone Idea family plan can act as a good family plan, know details

Vodafone Idea offers great plans for its users in India but the quality of good network is not something that it can compete with the likes of Jio and Airtel. VI offers family post-paid plans that can be used by a family of four. The plan we are talking about is Rs 1201 plan. Users can have a single bill for all the four members in the family.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1201 plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 1201 plan offers unlimited voice calling along with 3000 SMS per month. The plan comes with 140GB of fair usage policy data for the consumers. There is unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM along with 200GB of data rollover. Additional SIM cards get 20GB of data to be shared with family members.

OTT benefits that are offered in the plan are Vi Movies & TV (initial three months), Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar subscription of 1 year, SonyLIV subscription for 360 days, 1 year of Swiggy, 1 year of EazyDiner, 1 year of EaseMyTrip, and 1 year of Norton Mobile security.

If you are thinking about cheaper plans by Vi that can be used by a small family, the Rs 701 plan can be opted for. However, it comes with 2 connections only.