This Vehicle Of Hero Company Will Give You 210 Km Mileage Once Charged! Know Details

This Vehicle Of Hero Company Will Give You 210 Km Mileage Once Charged! Know Details

New Delhi: Are you looking for a two-wheeler with more mileage? If yes, here is a piece of good news for you. Read on.

Hero Electric, the company which introduced electric scooter in india recently, has launched the all-new Nyx-hx electric scooter under the City Speed ​​segment in this festive season.

The new electric scooter is equipped with a very attractive look and superb driving range.The price of this new electric scooter starts from Rs 63,990.

The City Speed ​​segment now includes three scooters which is Optima-hx, Nyx-hx and Photon-hx.

This electric scooter segment of Hero is offered to customers with (B2B business). It is a certified B2B transport vehicle which can be fitted with a variety of loads carrying solutions.This scooter can be easily used to carry extra luggage on the split seat.

Speed and Range:

As per driving range of the new Nyx-hx electric scooter, once charged, it will be able to deliver up to 210 km range. Which is much better than the 82 km range found in the old model.

Size and features:

Speaking of size, Hero Electric City Speed ​​NYX-hx weights 755 kg and is 1,970 mm in length, 745 mm in width and 1,145 mm in height. It features a digital speedometer, three grab rails for the rear rider and a bottle holder.

Hero Electric Scooter offers four levels of ‘on-demand” smart connectivity solutions with Bluetooth interface, high end remote surveillance and diagnostic solutions.

Battery Pack: This scooter is powered by a 1.34 kWh battery, which offers a range of up to 100 km on a single charge and it can reach a maximum speed of 42 km / h. it can generating a maximum power of 1.77 PS.

The company has installed 500 charging stations across the country for the charging of Hero Electric, through which it can be charged.