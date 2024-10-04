This under Rs 1000 prepaid plan by Airtel offers Amazon Prime subscription for 56 days

Airtel is offering a prepaid connection under Rs 1000 that offers subscription to Amazon Prime and that for 56 days. The prepaid plan that we are referring to is the Airtel Rs 838 prepaid plan. This plan offers good benefits to the users along with Amazon Prime subscription. The Amazon prime subscription offers access to faster delivery on Amazon and Prime OTT benefits.

Airtel Rs 838 Prepaid Plan details

The Airtel Rs 838 prepaid plan offers a service validity of 56 days. Users get unlimited voice calling feature along with 100 SMS/day benefits. They also get daily data benefit of 3GB. Some additional benefits in the plan include Airtel Xstream Play Premium which offers access to more than 22 OTTs, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hello Tunes on Wynk and much more. If you have a 5G device, you are eligible to have 5G unlimited data.

How to access OTT benefits

This plan specifically caters to the needs of those who are more interested in watching OTT content. In order to get an Amazon Prime membership, users have to download the Amazon app. On the other hand, the users have to download Xstream Play app on order to get all other OTT benefits.

Airtel has recently launched the country’s first network based spam detection solution that is AI powered. According to Airtel, the AI solution can process 1 trillion records in real-time and flag 100 million spam calls and 3 million SMS messages per day. This one of a kind solution from the telecom service alerts customers in real time about suspected spam calls as well as SMS messages.