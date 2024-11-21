This Prepaid Jio data pack offers OTT benefits, Know details about it

Reliance Jio offers a lot of plans that are offered with multiple other benefits (apart from call or data). The plan comes with OTT benefits for the users. The plan we are trying to tell is the Rs 175 Plan. Apart from the OTT benefits this plan offers data benefits. However, the Rs 175 pack is applicable for those users who have a base plan.

We have mentioned details about the plan below.

Reliance Jio Rs 175 Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 175 prepaid plan offers 10GB of data for the users. This plan offers OTT benefits like SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Discovery+ and JioTV.

All the content will be offered on the JioTV mobile app. Well, the JioCinema Premium subscription has to be purchased separately. When it comes to data vouchers, there are a lot of vouchers from the telecom service providers. However, you do not get OTT benefits with other data plans.

Jio Rs 601 plan

Reliance Jio is offering its prepaid customers with Rs 601 True 5G upgrade gift voucher and this can be used for yourself (apart from gifting). This voucher can be gifted to other and also be used by yourself. Well, the best thing about the plan is that it is transferrable. If gifted, the gift voucher goes straight to the My Jio account.

The Reliance Jio Rs 601 5G upgrade voucher is a upgrade plan that allows users to experience 5G on the 4G network. The telecom service provider is offering free 5G for plans that come with 2GB daily data or more. If you are using a 1.5GB daily data plan you can use the 5G upgrade vouchers in order to get 5G data.