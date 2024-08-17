This plan by BSNL offers 320GB of 4G data, free calling, and much more, know the details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has rolled out multiple prepaid plans for its users that are not only efficient but also offer value for money. Recently there has been a flow of other telecom users that started porting to BSNL due to increasing tariff rates by Private telecos. BSNL is now preparing to roll 4G service across the country. BSNL has an edge over other telecos over daily data offer, unlimited calling as well as SMS.

BSNL Rs 997 plan

The Rs 997 BSNL plan offers users with a total validity of 160 days and a total data of 320 GB data. The daily data cap is 2GB while daily SMS limit is 100. Users can also enjoy unlimited voice calling across any network and free roaming nationwide.

This plan also offers services like Hardy games, Zing Music as well as BSNL Tunes. Additionally, MTNL users in Delhi as well as Mumbai will soon have access to 4G connectivity.

Recently, Vodafone Idea’s CEO Akshaya Moondra has thrown some light on the situation and said that users were porting to BSNL from Vi as the tariff rates (in the former) were constant. However, the matter was not of grave concern as BSNL cannot offer competitive 4G speed across the country like its competitors. He also said that there are chances that BSNL gained customers of Jio as well as Bharti Airtel.