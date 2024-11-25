This new TRAI rule on OTP messages will be implemented on Jio/Airtel/Vi and BSNL from December 1

There will be a revision in the rules relating to OTP messages from December 1, 2025 and this will be affecting telecom companies like Jio/Airtel/Vi and BSNL. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented this measure to protect mobile users from falling prey to scammers and cyber criminals.

According to the new TRAI rule, the telecom companies will have to enforce traceability on the messages and OTPs. Even though the earlier deadline for the telecom companies was October 31, it was extended till November 30. This was made after requests from Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL. Post the above-mentioned date, the mobile network provider companies will have to comply with TRAI rules.

This new rule will affect customers of Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL and will be helpful in preventing them from being spammed. However, as the new rule is implemented users might spend more time in waiting for activities like banking, booking reservations and much more.

Similarly, from January 1, 2025 TRAI has instructed all telecom providers to publish details about network coverage on their respective websites. The must be readily available through a network coverage map and this will be making it easier for the users to find details about the coverage in their respective areas.