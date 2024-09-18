This Jio Prepaid plan offers bundled Netflix subscription with 252GB data for 84 days

Reliance Jio is offering many bundled plans that offer subscription to OTT applications. If you are someone who has a hobby of streaming movies, tv series or sports, the recharge plans with OTT benefit are meant for you. These bundled plans offer freedom from taking standalone subscription to OTT apps. We have mentioned some prepaid plans offered by Jio that offer Netflix subscription.

Jio Prepaid Rs 1799 plan

This prepaid plan offered by Reliance Jio cost Rs 1799 and has a pack validity of 84 days. The total data offered in the plan is 252 GB. Users get high speed data of 3GB/Day. Users can talk for unlimited time after recharging the plan. The daily SMS limit is 100 SMS.

Users get subscription to Netflix (Basic), JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud in this plan. The users also get unlimited 5G data benefit under this plan.

Jio Prepaid Rs 1299 plan

This prepaid plan offered by Reliance Jio cost Rs 1299 and has a pack validity of 84 days. The total data offered in the plan is 168 GB. Users get high speed data of 2GB/Day. Users get unlimited voice call access by recharging this plan. The daily SMS limit is 100 SMS.

Users get subscription to Netflix (Mobile), JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud in this plan. The users also get unlimited 5G data benefit under this plan.

Apart from offering subscription to Netflix, Jio also offers subscription to Prime, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTTs through its bundled packs.