This Jeep compact SUV will be the first electric vehicle of the company in India

The electric vehicle segment in India is set to go upwards in the coming years and there is no denial about it. While the western countries have increased the electric vehicle production, India is also witnessing a change in the electric vehicle production in the country.

According to reports, Jeep is planning to enter the electric vehicle segment in India through its new compact SUV. The new compact SUV will be less than 4 meters in length and is expected to be the most affordable vehicle offered by the company.

This new compact SUV by Jeep will resemble a lot to the Renegade which is the currently the smallest SUV by the company. Despite undergoing testing in India, the Renegade cannot launch because of its length above 4m. As the company will not be able to receive tax advantages by the government, it has opted to develop a new compact SUV which has sub 4m length.

The platform of the new Jeep SUV will be built on the CMP (Common Modular Platform) which has already been used by Peugeot, Vauxhall, Citroen vehicles. The use of CMP will act as a cost cutting measure for Jeep.

In terms of specifications, the compact SUV will use a 1.2-litre engine. It will generate a power of 100 bhp and a torque of more than 150 Nm. The engine will be coupled with either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The drivetrain of the new SUV will be 4Xe system. It roughly means that an electrical system will be present for the rear axle while the front axle will be powered by internal combustion engine. Currently, Jeep offers the 4Xe system with the Wrangler.