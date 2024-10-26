This is the most affordable 2.5GB daily prepaid plan by Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is one of the most reliable telecom service providers in India and it offers good plans for its prepaid users. The 2.5GB daily data plan is one of the popular plans offered by the telecom service provider in India. If you are planning to recharge a 2.5GB daily data plan, you can opt for Rs 399 plan.

The Rs 399 plan is a popular plan and can be opted for those who are heavy data users.

With this plan, the users get a total mobile data of 70 GB for a validity of 28 days. The daily data that is offered in the plan is 2.5 GB/ Day. The voice calling facility in the plan is unlimited and the daily free SMS included in the plan is 100.

The other benefits that are included in the plan are JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud. As the users exhaust the 2.5GB daily data they get reduced internet speed@ 64 Kbps. Users should keep it in mind that the JioCinema premium is not included as a part of the subscription benefits.

Additionally, there is Unlimited 5G data included in the plan. In order to get the benefits of the plan, the users have to make sure that the smartphone they are using is a 5G supported device and the network available is 5G.