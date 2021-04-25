Royal Enfield is one of the popular motorcycle manufacturing companies in India. The RE bikes make an appeal to riders of various age groups. Keeping in mind about the popularity of RE bikes, Eimor customs of Hyderabad has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a black and red coloured cruiser.

The Eimor customs have named the customised Royal Enfield Classic 350 as Vader. The Vader sports a completely different look than its original model. The Vader gets a split seat set-up along with a new tank. This gives the bike an aggressive appeal.

The Vader gets a different pair of wheels. Both the front and back wheel gets black colour paint while retaining the steel spokes. The motorcycle gets wider tyres than the original Classic 350. The new tyres give the bike a more masculine look.

In terms of suspension the front wheel gets USD units while the handle bar of the bike is changed to a new one. The stock headlamps of the vehicle have been replaced by smaller LED units.

Coming to the paint scheme, the motorcycle is painted black except for the fuel tank. On the other hand, the crash guard receives a chrome finished crash guard.

Other customisation includes a backrest for the pillion, chrome finished LED turn indicators and a chrome finished exhaust.

If you are a fan of biking, it is very difficult to resist the looks of this bike.