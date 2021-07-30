These two-wheelers will rock the Indian market in August 2021, complete details here

If you are planning to purchase a new two-wheeler in August 2021, you will be excited to find out about the new launches. During this month, buyers can choose from a fleet of two-wheelers ranging from scooter to cruiser. The newly launched two-wheelers will include Ola electric scooter, new generation Classic 350, Honda Hornet based ADV etc.

The details about the launches in August 2021 are as follows:

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The new generation of Royal Enfield Classic 350 will hit the Indian market in August. The bike will be based on a new platform and will be packed with several advanced features. The noticeable feature of the 2021 Classic 350 that gives it an edge over its predecessor is tipper navigation system. The bike will be powered by a 349cc engine and will be able to produce a power of 20.2bhp and a torque of 27Nm.

Honda Hornet 2.0 based ADV

Even though there is no official confirmation, the launch of Honda Hornet 2.0 based ADV is expected to be take place in August. The bike will be an adventure motorcycle and will be based on Honda 2.0, which is a successful bike in its segment.

Ola electric scooter

Ola is all set to launch its electric scooter in India in August. The anticipation for the launch of this electric vehicle is already high in India. As the company opened its registration from July 15, it received over 1 lakh orders within 24 hours. The scooter will be available in 10 colours and will be offered in two variants S1 and S1 Pro. Ola claims that the electric scooter will offer 150km range on a full charge. The scooter can also accelerate from 0 to 45kmph in just 3.9 seconds, the company added.

Simple One

A new electric vehicle manufacturer, Simple Energy will introduce its first scooter- Simple One in India. The electric vehicle is expected to take place in August 15 and will be available in three cities – Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Royal Enfield Classic Signals

Royal Enfield is expected to launch new Classic 350 Signals in India in August 2021. This will be the second bike which will be launched in August after Royal Enfield Classic 350.

BMW C 400 GT

BMW is expected to launch a new scooter ‘BMW C 400 GT’ in India next month. The scooter has already been teased many times, which makes us sure about its launch in India. The premium scooter does not have any direct rival in its segment. The scooter will be powered by a 350cc liquid cooled engine. It will deliver a power of 33.5bhp and a peak torque of 35Nm.