These scooters provides Bluetooth connectivity feature in India, know details here

Connectivity has been an important feature offered by automobile companies in the recent years. Both the two-wheeler and four-wheeler companies have been offering Bluetooth as a standard connectivity feature. However, considering that a scooter is a common man’s ride there are few companies that offer Bluetooth connectivity in their vehicles.

Given the fact that Bluetooth is an important function which is a necessary for current generation riders, here are a list of scooters that offer Bluetooth.

TVS NTorq 125

This scooter from TVS is perhaps the first scooter to come up with Bluetooth connectivity. The instrument cluster of the scooter includes a LCD display of 5 inches, lap timer, top speed recorder, engine temperature gauge, average speed indicator and much more.

The TVS NTorq 125 also gets Smart Xconnect Connect feature that allows access to phone notifications, trip reports and navigation arrows on the console.

In terms of power the TVS NTorq 125 is powered by 124.8cc engine with three-valve, air-cooled and fuel-injection. It generates maximum power of 9.1bhp and 10.5Nm of peak torque. Its price starts from Rs 79,702 (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street

Some of the budget scooters from Suzuki that offer bluetooth are Access 125 and Burgman Street. Both the scooters are offered with features like turn by turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, WhatsApp alerts, estimated time of arrival, missed call alerts, caller ID, overspeed warning, phone battery level display etc. The console can also be connected to the smartphone of the users through Suzuki Ride Connect app.

The Access 125 costs from Rs 73,519- Rs 81,618 (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). On the other hand, the Burgman is priced between Rs 84,120- Rs 87,618 (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Yamaha

The company offers Bluetooth connectivity in three scooters that are offered with Yamaha Fascino 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 and Yamaha Aerox 155.

The Yamaha RayZR 125 is offered in between Rs 74,500- Rs 80,500; while Yamaha Fascino 125 is priced between Rs 74,450-Rs 79,550. On the other hand, Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh.