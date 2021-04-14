These Models Of Honda Get Amazing Discounts, Check Details Here

Honda Cars India is offering great discounts on some of its popular car models for the month of April 2021. Customers can avail benefits and discounts on various models of Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V and Honda City.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is one of the popular compact sedan offered by the company and gets a discount of up to Rs 38,000. The discount includes a cash benefit of Rs 17,000. However, the petrol s variant gets a discount up to Rs 20,000.

Other benefits include discount on accessories and discount on car exchange.

The Amaze costs between Rs 6.22 to Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom price Bhubaneswar).

Honda Jazz

Honda’s premium hatchback Jazz gets a discount of Rs 32,000. It includes exchange benefits of Rs 15,000 and cash discounts of Rs 15,000. The Jazz costs between Rs 7.63 to Rs 9.85 lakh (Ex-showroom price Bhubaneswar).

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V avails a total discount of Rs 32,500. The discount including cash discounts, exchange benefits, loyalty benefits, and corporate discounts. The car costs between Rs 8.79 to Rs 11.05 lakh (Ex-showroom price Bhubaneswar).

Honda City

The 5th generation of popular sedan Honda City gets a discount of Rs 10,000.

The Honda City costs between Rs 10.99 to Rs 14.94 lakh (Ex-showroom price Bhubaneswar).

Note: The price of vehicles keeps on changing from time to time. Please refer the nearest car dealer before purchasing a vehicle.