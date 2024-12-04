These Jio AirFiber 100 Mbps Plans can be totally beneficial for you

Reliance Jio’s 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service i.e. Jio AirFiber is available across the country. Jio is offering no installation fee of Rs 1000 on three-month validity plans. There are 100 Mbps plans from Jio AirFiber.

Jio is offering 100 Mbps plans for Jio AirFiber. There are Rs 3333 and Rs 4444 plans that come with three month validity. Both the plans offer 100 Mbps of internet speed while the fair usage policy is up to 1TB or 1000GB.

The Rs 3333 plan offers benefits (OTT) like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, and ETV Win. Users also get 150GB of extra data for 90 days in the plan.

On the other hand, the Rs 4444 plan offers benefits (OTT) like Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, and ETV Win. There are extra three more OTT benefits in the plan.