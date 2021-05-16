These Car Manufacturers Are Offering Extended Warranty For The Pandemic Period, Know Details Here

As India battles the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the automobile industry is facing a critical situation in terms of production and services.

In order to counter the problem of vehicle services, Hyundai and Tata Motors have extended the warranty period on their respective vehicles in India.

Keeping in mind about the convenience of its customers, the Hyundai Motor India has extended the warranty of its vehicles by additional two months. The company will also offer free service during this period. The car manufacturer has also ensured its customers to provide 24×7 road side assistance during this troubled period.

Leading passenger car manufacturer of India, Tata Motors, has announced to extend the warranty and free service period on its vehicles. Similar to Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors will extend its services for a period of two months (till June 30, 2021).

Recently, Maruti and Toyota had also announced to extend warranty and free service periods for their customers.