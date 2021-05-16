These Car Manufacturers Are Offering Extended Warranty For The Pandemic Period, Know Details Here

By WCE 4
extended warranty on cars during pandemic in india
Representational Image (Credit: Tata Motors)

As India battles the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the automobile industry is facing a critical situation in terms of production and services.

In order to counter the problem of vehicle services, Hyundai and Tata Motors have extended the warranty period on their respective vehicles in India.

Keeping in mind about the convenience of its customers, the Hyundai Motor India has extended the warranty of its vehicles by additional two months. The company will also offer free service during this period. The car manufacturer has also ensured its customers to provide 24×7 road side assistance during this troubled period.

Also read: Fuel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Leading passenger car manufacturer of India, Tata Motors, has announced to extend the warranty and free service period on its vehicles. Similar to Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors will extend its services for a period of two months (till June 30, 2021).

Recently, Maruti and Toyota had also announced to extend warranty and free service periods for their customers.

You might also like
Business

Fuel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Business

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched in India, Check price and features

Business

Covid Pushes Up Sales Of India’s Pharma Industry To 59% In April

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.