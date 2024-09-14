These Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans get subscription to Disney+ Hotstar benefits, Know plan details

There are multiple plans offered by Airtel that will offer you benefita of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. If you are an Airtel user and plan to get a standalone Disney+ Hotstar subscription you should check the combo plans offered by the telecom service provider. The bundled plans start as low as Rs 549 and go up to Rs 3999.

We have mentioned some Airtel prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription (as a bundled benefit).

Bharti Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Plans

Rs 549 prepaid plan

The Rs 549 prepaid plan by Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The plan validity of the pack is 28 days. However, users get subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months. Other benefits that are included in the plan are Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes from Wynk.

Rs 1029 prepaid plan

The Rs 1029 prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and service validity of 84 days. Additional benefits of the plan include Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, RewardsMini Subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk.

Rs 3999 prepaid plan

Under this plan, the Airtel users get 2.5GB data benefits daily, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and much more. Additional benefits in the plan are Disney+ Hotstar Mobile 1 year subscription, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Airtel Xstream Play, and free hellotunes on Wynk. The plan validity is 365 days.