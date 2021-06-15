The Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes for which we are keeping our fingers crossed

Motorcycle buyers in India who plan a new bike above 350cc usually have a strong inclination towards Royal Enfield. Even though the company did not have much competitors in the 350cc and above category, lately several manufactures have emerged as competitors.

Recently during a media interaction Royal Enfield had announced that it is looking forward to introduce multiple bikes in India the FY22.

However, due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic in India the launch of new bikes took a setback. As the markets and industries slowly opened up after the 2nd wave of covid-19, it is expected that Royal Enfield will be speeding up the process of introducing its new bikes.

Some of the new bikes to be launched by the company are as follows:

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to get a fresh touch and launch in India. The bike has been spotted multiple times during its trial. The bike gets several upgrades including the semi-digital instrument cluster. However, the engine of the bike will be the same 349cc motor coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The bike will resembles more like a scrambler and expected to be equipped with tripper navigation and dual disc brakes. On the engine side, the bike is expected to feature an engine similar to the classic 350.

Royal Enfield Shotgun

The Royal Enfield Shotgun (tentative name) will be the parallel-twin cruiser along with an engine capacity of 648cc. It is expected that the bike will feature the same engine used in Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. According to the spied images on internet, the bike also features a dual disc brake along with ABS support, USD front forks, tripper navigation etc.

The other bikes which are assumed to be in the company’s pipeline are Royal Enfield Sherpa, Royal Enfield Roadster and Royal Enfield Scram.