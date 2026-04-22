Tesla Model Y L Premium Launched in India at Rs. 61.99 lakh

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Tesla has introduced a new long wheelbase (LWB) variant to the Model Y lineup in India. The new Tesla Model Y L premium car is priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

This will be the third Model Y variant that is available in the country. The three Tesla Model Y variants are ranged between Rs. 59.89 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh(ex-showroom).

It have a extended wheelbase of 3,040mm and is offered in a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 layout. The Model Y LWB remains largely similar to the standard version. However, it offers improved rear seat space and overall cabin comfort.

The LWB variant sports the aerodynamic profile and minimalist styling of the Model Y cars but is fit for a family-oriental use as it has a spacious cabin. The Model Y variant offers more leg room for second and third-row occupants.

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It is packed with an array of features including a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, heated and ventilated front and second row seats, heated steering wheel, extended under thigh support for front seats, dual wireless charging pads, and pillar-mounted rear AC vents.

In terms of specifications, this variant comes equipped with an 88kWh battery pack with a dual motor setup. It has a claimed 0 to 100kmph sprint time of five seconds with a WLTP range of 681km.

With the introduction of the long wheelbase variant, Tesla is clearly targeting buyers looking for a more versatile and family-friendly electric SUV, especially in a segment where demand for larger vehicles continues to grow.