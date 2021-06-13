Tesla Model S Long Range actual range downgrades to 405 miles from 412 miles

By IANS
San Francisco: Tesla has downgraded the range of its brand new Model S Long Range, which also happens to be Tesla’s longest-range electric car, just a few days after launching the vehicle.

The event Tesla held at its Fremont factory was more about the Model S Plaid, the new top performance Model S, but it was also the official launch of the new Model S, which also includes the cheaper Model S Long Range.

It was only briefly mentioned by CEO Elon Musk during the presentation when discussing the version’s longer range.

“In the Dual Motor configuration, it got a 412-mile range – 420 give or take,” Musk joked about almost having 420 miles of range.

The 412 miles of range was indeed what Tesla was advertising since starting to take orders for the new Model S in January.

However, recently, Tesla has updated the Model S online configurator to change the Model S Long Range’s advertised range to 405 miles.

It is a small 7-mile downgrade over the previously advertised range by Tesla for the new $80,000 version of the Model S.

The official EPA estimated ranges for the new versions of the Model S are not on the agency’s website, but Tesla appears to have received the official results — leading to the change in the advertised range.

