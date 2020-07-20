AGR hearing
Telcos’ stocks rise ahead of AGR hearing, Vodafone Idea up 7%

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Shares of telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel rose on Monday ahead of the hearing on the AGR matter in the Supreme Court.

Around 1.45 p.m., shares of Vodafone Idea on the BSE were trading at Rs 9.50, higher by 6.98 per cent from its previous close.

Share price of Bharti Airtel was higher by 1.12 per cent at Rs 573.70.

The top court would hear on Monday the arguments on the government’s petition to allow telecom service providers to make staggered payments of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) over a 20-year period.

