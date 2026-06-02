Technology key to mitigating fuel price volatility in logistics sector: Netradyne Executive

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New Delhi : As geopolitical tensions continue to drive fuel prices higher and create uncertainty in supply chains, technology is emerging as a critical tool to help transport and logistics operators manage rising costs and operational risks, according to Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President for EMEA & APAC Business at Netradyne.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event jointly hosted by Netradyne and NHEV (National Highways for Electric Vehicles), Nedungadi said the transportation sector is facing challenges stemming from fuel price volatility and supply constraints.

“The fleet and logistics sector is no different from any other. Clearly, there is a price increase in terms of fuel, there is scarcity, and there is a lack of predictability. All of these obviously have an impact on fleet providers, logistics providers and so on,” he told ANI.

He, however, stressed that technology can play a significant role in helping operators improve efficiency and reduce the impact of such disruptions.

“In an environment like this, is when technology can be used to far greater effect because technology gives you more fuel efficiency, our technology gives you more predictability of routes, our technology gives you the ability to optimise your fleet performance. So, in situations like this where risk is actually increasing, technology has the ability to actually mitigate that risk,” Nedungadi said.

According to him, the adoption of technology-driven transport solutions is being accelerated not only by economic uncertainty but also by the clear business benefits they deliver.

“I don’t think it’s just the economic uncertainty which is forcing people to rethink transport strategies. I think there is a clear understanding that the use of tech today can give far better returns with or without the economic uncertainty. So, obviously, the economic uncertainty just adds to the importance of this transformation,” he said.

Highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in fleet management, Nedungadi said customers using Netradyne’s technology have reported improvements in driver behaviour, safety and fuel efficiency.

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“Our customers tell us that drivers improve their driving behaviours, accident rates come down, and we have found that there is a clear correlation between improvement in driver behaviour and reduction in fuel cost. Their data shows that they’re saving up to 20 to 25 per cent on fuel because of the use of AI in our tech,” he said.

Nedungadi was speaking during an event announcing a partnership between Netradyne and NHEV. The collaboration aims to integrate NHEV’s highway infrastructure with Netradyne’s artificial intelligence-powered solutions to enhance safety, route predictability and operational efficiency for road users and fleet operators.

Describing the initiative, he said NHEV is working towards building a reliable highway ecosystem that promotes safer and more predictable travel.

“National Highways for Electric Vehicles is a really ambitious project which envisions highways which have the ability for consumers, drivers, and vehicles to travel safely and predictably with the confidence that nothing is going to happen to them in terms of an untoward incident while on that journey,” he said.

“Netradyne is privileged to partner with NHEV to provide, while NHEV creates the infrastructure, we provide the intelligence on top of the infrastructure so that all of this becomes a seamless reality,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the future of the mobility sector, Nedungadi said the industry is poised for sustained growth globally.

“We are extremely bullish. The mobility sector will continue to evolve and grow, and we believe that we will achieve upwards of 30 to 40 per cent growth globally from this industry,” he said

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(ANI)