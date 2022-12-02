TCS tops the list of companies with highest number of female employees

According to a recently released report by Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, TCS employs the highest number of women in India. Burgundy Private is Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business. With 2.10 lakh female employees in its workforce, Tata Consultancy Services has turned out to be the biggest employer of women in India. This is 35% of its total employees.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is followed by Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries that employ 40 per cent, 36 per cent, 28 per cent and 18 per cent of women employees, respectively. Nearly 1.25 lakh women are working with Infosys, and 88,946 for Wipro. The corresponding figures for HCL and Reliance are 62,780, and 62,560, respectively.

As far as companies having the most women representation on the board of directors is concerned, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise tops with 6 women directors on board, followed by Godrej Consumer Products, Piramal Enterprises and India Cements, with 5 each.

The top 10 employers of women in the country are Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Page Industries.

Of these companies, Page Industries, which is valued at ₹55,511 crore, employs about 74 per cent of women. It is followed by Motherson Sumi Systems which has 41 per cent of women.