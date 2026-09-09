TCS Bags ₹122.6 Crore Bid to Upgrade Odisha’s OSWAS Platform

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Odisha is set to upgrade one of its core administrative technology systems, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) winning a ₹122.6-crore bid to implement the third generation of the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS).

The contract will extend TCS’ partnership with the Odisha government by around six years. The new OSWAS 3.0 platform will bring workflow automation, artificial intelligence, analytics, system integration and security together within a common digital framework powered by TCS DigiBOLT.

The scale of the existing system gives an indication of what the upgrade will cover. OSWAS currently serves more than 4,600 government offices and nearly 50,000 users across Odisha, supporting the movement of files, electronic approvals, real-time workflow tracking and access to official records.

The new version is being designed as a mobile-first system with a microservices-based architecture. It will also support Odia, provide stronger web accessibility and connect more closely with other government applications. The aim is to make routine administrative work less cumbersome while allowing officials to take decisions with greater speed and access to information from different locations.

Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Odisha government’s E&IT Department and chairman of the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), said the system has become a central part of the state’s digital administration. He said OSWAS 3.0 would build on that foundation through AI, improved security, interoperability and accessibility, while deeper integration and Odia-language capabilities would help move government decisions more quickly into implementation.

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For Odisha, the project marks another step in a digital administration journey that began more than 17 years ago. TCS introduced OSWAS 1.0 in 2009 to digitise file processing and official correspondence within the Odisha Secretariat. The state subsequently rolled out OSWAS 2.0 in 2018, bringing updated technology and stronger infrastructure while expanding the system to directorates, districts and corporations.

OSWAS 3.0 will take that system beyond basic digitisation. Its architecture is intended to provide a more secure and scalable environment while AI-enabled functions and mobile access are incorporated into the workflow. Integration with government systems is also expected to make information and processes more connected across the administration.

Sushil Jain, Head of Public Services India at TCS, said the project would build on Odisha’s existing use of technology in government. He said the upgraded platform would give officials greater speed and visibility, while its security, scalability and mobile-first design would support a more connected administration and strengthen accountability.

TCS already has a broad technology footprint across Odisha’s public administration. Its work includes the Odisha Birth and Death Registration System, digital solutions for Mission Shakti’s Women Self Help Group Interest-Subvention processes, the Integrated Financial Management System, OSWAS and the Odisha Judicial Workflow Automation System (OJWAS) for the High Court of Orissa.

The company said the OSWAS 3.0 award adds to its work with state governments on digital administration. Its portfolio includes OSWAS in Odisha and RajKaj in Rajasthan, along with initiatives in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. While these platforms are adapted to individual state requirements, TCS said they combine government workflows with AI capabilities that can be expanded with new functions.

TCS said nearly seven out of 10 Indians benefit directly or indirectly from technology-enabled services delivered by the company. It has positioned its wider AI strategy around an “Infrastructure to Intelligence” approach and a five-level Human+AI service autonomy model, through which organisations can move from AI-assisted human work towards agentic systems operating under human governance.