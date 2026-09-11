Tata Steel Launches Coke Oven Gas Injection Facility in Dhenkanal

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Dhenkanal: Tata Steel has commissioned a Coke Oven Gas (COG) injection facility at Blast Furnace-1 of its Meramandali plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

The project, described as the first of its kind in India’s steel industry, will allow the plant to use internally generated coke oven gas as a reductant and partial substitute for conventional fossil fuels in blast furnace operations.

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The initiative is expected to reduce fossil fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions while improving operational flexibility. The gas is cleaned to remove tar and sulphur before being injected into the blast furnace through tuyeres.

Tata Steel developed the facility with technology partner Paul Wurth-SMS and equipment supplier Kobelco. The company said the project supports its wider efforts to improve resource efficiency and advance lower-carbon steelmaking.

The Meramandali plant became part of the Tata Steel group in 2018 following the acquisition of Bhushan Steel by Bamnipal Steel Ltd, a wholly owned Tata Steel subsidiary. The acquisition was among the early major resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.