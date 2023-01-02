Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran condoled former company Director Krishnakumar’s death

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran condoled the death of Tata Trusts member and former company Director R. Krishnakumar who passed away.

Tata veteran Krishnakumar's death

Mumbai:  Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran condoled the death of Tata Trusts member and former company Director R. Krishnakumar who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

Lauding Krishnakumar’s “enormous contribution to the Tata Group”, Chandrasekaran said that he “had the good fortune of knowing him and what stood out was his deep sense of compassion as a human being”.

“He always wanted to help the less privileged and positively impact their lives,” he added.

In his condolence message Tata Group Emeritus Chairman Ratan Tata said, “Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and

colleague R. K. Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the camarederie we shared both within the group and personally. He was a true veteran of the Tata group and the Tata Trusts and will be missed dearly by all.”

