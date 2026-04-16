Tata Sierra official fuel figures announced, Price starts at Rs 11.49 lakh

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Tata Motors has announced the fuel efficiency figures of the Tata Sierra. Tata motors first unveiled the price of the Tata Sierra in November last year, starting at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has revealed the fuel figures of the SUV.

The model is available across three engine ( 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diese) and five powertrain options. certified mileage figures of the compact SUV.

The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor is paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units, is claimed to offer anARAI-certified mileage figure of 17.40kmpl and 16.90kmpl, respectively.

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Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is offered exclusively with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. It offers a certified mileage of 15.30kmpl.

The third engine option- a 1.5-litre diesel engine comes paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units and delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 21.26kmpl and 19.22kmpl, respectively.